Allen L. Hendricks, age 74 of Brookfield, MO, passed away Thursday, March 19 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO. Allen was a locomotive engineer for the BNSF for over 30 years and served in the Marine Corps from 1964-1968. Survivors include three children; Mary (Michael) Garcia of Trenton, MO, Thomas (Vicki) Hendricks of St. Joseph, MO, Russell (Kim) Hendricks of Platte City, MO; one brother, Albert (Janice) Hendricks of Mt. Sterling, IL; three sisters, Dorothy Davis of Waxahache, TX, Rosalie Kempster and Frances Wolfe both of London Mills, IL; ten grandchildren, Allison Baker, Cody, Tony and Juan Garcia, Dalton, Drew and Lucardia Hendricks, Shawn, Phoebe and Sheridan Allgood; and one great- grandchild, Emerson Allgood. He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Faith Billingsley Hendricks and his sister Shirley Morrell. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Linn County Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2020