1/
Alvie Schreckhise III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvie Allen Schreckhise III, age 70 of Bucklin, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Columbia. Alvie was born in Brookfield, Missouri on December 19, 1949 to Alvie Allen and Mary (Armstrong) Schreckhise Jr. He married Rosa Silva on January 19, 1974.

Alvie was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Walsworth Publishing in 2012. He was a member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and Bucklin American Legion Post #57.

He is survived by his wife Rosa of the home in Bucklin, son Alvie Schreckhise IV, Bucklin, daughter Meredith Chapman, Bucklin, grandchildren, Paige Makenzie Chapman, Sprite'a Elayna Beard, Demetria Rayven Beard, Ka'Mya' Simone Beard, and great grandchildren Antania Elayne Beard and D'Andre Allen Beard. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Military graveside rites will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville. Private family visitation will be at 9:30 AM Monday at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin
41 Locust
Bucklin, MO 64631
660-695-3440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved