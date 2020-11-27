Alvie Allen Schreckhise III, age 70 of Bucklin, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Columbia. Alvie was born in Brookfield, Missouri on December 19, 1949 to Alvie Allen and Mary (Armstrong) Schreckhise Jr. He married Rosa Silva on January 19, 1974.



Alvie was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Walsworth Publishing in 2012. He was a member of the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and Bucklin American Legion Post #57.



He is survived by his wife Rosa of the home in Bucklin, son Alvie Schreckhise IV, Bucklin, daughter Meredith Chapman, Bucklin, grandchildren, Paige Makenzie Chapman, Sprite'a Elayna Beard, Demetria Rayven Beard, Ka'Mya' Simone Beard, and great grandchildren Antania Elayne Beard and D'Andre Allen Beard. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Military graveside rites will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville. Private family visitation will be at 9:30 AM Monday at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store