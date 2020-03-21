Home

Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
Alvin Tiemeyer


1936 - 2020
Alvin Tiemeyer Obituary
Alvin Tiemeyer, age 83, of Meadville, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

There will be a private family funeral service with a Celebration of Life for the community at a later date. Burial will be in Wheeling Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.

Memorials to Wheeling Cemetery may be mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Alvin Lee, son of George and Viola (Watson) Tiemeyer, was born March 18, 1936 in Sumner. On August 20, 1965, he married Madonna Buttman, they have been married 54 years.

Alvin was a farmer south of Meadville and an avid goose and duck hunter.

Survivors include his wife, Madonna of the home; three children, Peggy Simmons and husband, Max of Jamesport, Connie Buswell and husband, Jeffrey of Linneus, and Max Tiemeyer and wife, Tonja of Meadville; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Julia "Tiny" Tiemeyer of Meadville; and several other relatives.

His parents; one brother, Elmer Tiemeyer; two daughters, Patsy Scott and Bonnie Tiemeyer; and a great-granddaughter, Ellie Mae Moore preceded him in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Mar. 21, 2020
