Anna M. Jones, age 70 of Bucklin, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Life Care Center of Brookfield. Anna was born in Kirksville, Missouri on January 22, 1949 to James Warren and Wynona Belle (Majers) Thompson. She married Frank L. Jones on June 10, 1978.
Anna had worked at St. Francis Hospital and Pershing Hospital and for Tiffany In- Home Care. She was a member of the Bucklin Assembly of God Church, Daughters of The American Revolution and loved to quilt and craft.
She is survived by her son Carl Jones and Esther of Utica, stepson Trey Jones of Linneus, two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Colton Jones, three brothers, Loren Thompson and Jackie of Brookfield, Jim Thompson and Danielle of Streator, IL and John Thompson and Engrid of Haughton, LA, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Bucklin Assembly of God Church with visitation starting at 9 AM. Burial will be in the Wheeling Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Children's Ministry of Bucklin Assembly of God Church and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Oct. 23, 2019