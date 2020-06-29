Anthony Ross
Anthony Kyle "Tony" Ross, age 55 of New Cambria, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Brunswick Nursing Home in Brunswick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM Wednesday July 1, 2020 St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Wien with a private family viewing prior to the mass. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wien. Arrangements by Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline.

Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
