Anthony Ross

Anthony Kyle "Tony" Ross, age 55 of New Cambria, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Brunswick Nursing Home in Brunswick.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM Wednesday July 1, 2020 St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Wien with a private family viewing prior to the mass. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wien. Arrangements by Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline.



