Anthony Stallo
Anthony William Stallo, age 15 of Marceline, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline with burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 AM until time of services at the church. Memorials may be made to the St. Bonaventure Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

Published in Linn County Leader on Sep. 29, 2020.
