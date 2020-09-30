Arlene Marie Cleveland
Arlene Marie Cleveland, 62 of Brookfield, died Sunday September 20, 2020 at her home in Brookfield, Missouri surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm. Monday October 5, 2020 at the Shelter House (by City Pool ) in the South City Park, Brookfield, Missouri with Mandy Tarpening officiating.
Memorial donations have been suggested to the family in care of Jessica Delana for funeral expenses and may be left at or sent to the Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO. 64628.
Arlene daughter of Hubert Junior Rosson and Marjorie Ann (McCollum) Rosson was born August 8, 1958 in Brookfield, Missouri. On October 15, 1977 she married Larry Gene Cleveland in Marceline, Missouri. Larry preceded her in death on October 21, 2017. Arlene enjoyed playing on her computer, camping with her family, and being outdoors. Arlene had a big heart, always willing to help others and cares for everyone. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children; Jennifer Ann Bailey and husband George, of Iowa; Anthony Cleveland, of Missouri; Jessica Lynn Delana and husband Everett ( Monnie) of Brookfield, Missouri; Crystal Gail Wilkey and husband Jeff of Madison, Missouri; Billie Jean Cathey of Brookfield, Missouri; her father Hubert Junior Rosson of New Cambria, Missouri; three sisters; Kelly Erhart and husband Richard of Brookfield, Missouri; Marlyn Carter, Brookfield, Missouri; and Tammy Myers, Independence, Missouri; 12 grandchildren Sierra, Alexus, Elizabeth, Clifton, Sonny, Brandon, Keeon, Geoffrey, Arianna, and Jace; 5 great grandchildren; Brylynn; several nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Larry, mother, infant baby sister, and grandparents.
We are practicing social distancing 6 feet apart and masks are not required, but recommended.
