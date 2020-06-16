Barbara Jean Sayre
Barbara (Jones, Helms) Sayre, 91 years old, formerly of Browning, MO, died June 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Sharon Helms, with her daughters and a granddaughter at her side.

Barbara was born March 25, 1929 in Milan, MO to Roy and Viola (Hall, Powell) Jones. She graduated from Milan High School in 1947. On December 2, 1946, she married Max Helms, who preceded her in death January 9, 1952. She married Herb Sayre September 2, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 21, 1968.

She is survived by three children: Randy (Dori) Helms of Marietta, GA; Sharon Helms of Riverside, MO; and Sara Sayre of Corinth, MS. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Aaron Helms, Bryan Helms, John, Jesica, Lindsey and Cory (Amy) Hollon; fourteen great grandchildren; her sister Nona Hopper of Macon, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, John Keith, H. Clay and Herman Jones; a grandson, Christopher Helms; and a son-in-law, Jim Lane.

Barbara worked at Banquet Foods and the Brookfield Wal-Mart. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Browning. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, plants and flowers, birds, and caring for the pets.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the Purdin Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her name to the Purdin Cemetery C/o Marlene Johnson, 22435 HWY C, Purdin, MO 64674. Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan is handling arrangements.

Published in Linn County Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
