Belinda Lou Coe, age 58 of New Cambria, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Belinda was born in Brookfield, Missouri on September 21, 1961 to George and Claudine (Cannon) Behrman. She married Gilbert H. Coe on May 16, 1987 and he survives her.
Belinda was a special education teacher at Bucklin RII School for 29 years. She was a member of the Marceline United Methodist Church, Missouri State Teachers Association and Post #57 Women's Auxiliary of Bucklin and an area resident all her life.
She is survived by her parents, George and Claudine Behrman of Bucklin, husband Gilbert of the home in New Cambria, sons, Jorge Brian Coe of Bucklin, Corbin Coe and Chelsea of Trenton, Noah Coe of Kirksville, Alan, Carson, Franklin and Gilbert Caillou Coe all of the home, daughters, Candice Coe of Callao, Rowan and Tatum Coe of the home, daughter-in-law Billie Pope Coe of Marceline, five grandchildren, Alaura, George, Madden, Grayson, and Emersyn Coe. Also surviving are many foster children. She was preceded in death by a sister Laura Behrman in 1980.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Bucklin RII School with burial in the Locke Cemetery in rural Marceline. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Memorials may be made to Bucklin RII School (to be used for backpacks and school supplies) and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019