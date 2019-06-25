|
Bernie Briggs, age 89, of St. Catharine, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City surrounded by his family. There will be a visitation only on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Quail Forever, Linn County 4-H Club or Petska Cancer Fund and may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Bernie Jewel, son of C.C. Christopher Columbus "Chris" and Lola Marie (Thudium) Briggs, was born October 24, 1929, in St. Catharine. On December 2, 1956, he married Patty Louise Ayers who preceded him in death on January 7, 2018. Bernie was born and raised in St. Catharine on the family farm where he and Patty later raised their family. Bernie was a life-long farmer and carpenter in the area. Bernie and his sweetheart, Pat loved to have friends over for dinner and play cards. They also enjoyed square dancing. Bernie always had a story or a joke to tell..., "Have you heard it before?" He was always an avid hunter, mainly birds, quail being his favorite. Later in years, Bernie and Pat enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome and vacationing in Hawaii. Most of all Bernie loved spending time with his family, he was especially proud of his grandchildren, and of course, the coffee club at McDonalds. He was a member of the NRA and MFA. Survivors include one son, Dewayne Briggs and wife, Julia of Ballwin; one grandson, Dylan Briggs of St. Charles; one granddaughter, Taylor Watts and husband, Glennon of Manchester; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. His parents; one son, Garry Briggs; two brothers, Jerrol Briggs and wife, Dorothy and Billie Briggs and wife, Maxine; sister-in-law, Naomi Briggs; and an infant sister, Nellie Odetta Briggs also preceded him in death.
