|
|
Betty Jean Jennings
Betty Jean Jennings, age 90, of Brookfield, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Country Home in Liberty, Missouri
A graveside service will be held beginning at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Brookfield, with Pastor Joel Kidwell officiating. Memorials have been suggested to Kansas City Hospice or Our Lady of Mercy Country Home and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Betty Jean Davis Jennings was born on January 12, 1929 in Chillicothe, Missouri and lived most of her life in Linn County. Betty was the daughter of Guy and Agnes Davis, Linneus, MO.
She attended grade school at the "Little Red School House" south of Linneus and graduated from Linneus High School. She attended Northeast Missouri State Teacher College and taught school at McClure, Moore & St. Catherine rural schools.
Betty married Donald W Jennings on April 6, 1947 in Troy, Kansas. During the years of raising four daughters and assisting to keep the farm operation running Betty also worked outside the home. She served as church secretary, worked at JC Penney, worked for an insurance agency and an engineering firm. Betty also owned and operated her own fabric store for many years. Betty was a 4H leader, teaching her girls and other young women the basics of sewing and cooking. She was always ready and willing to prepare food to help someone going through a difficult time. Among many activities, Betty enjoyed cooking, sewing, woodworking and ceramics.
Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Phi, Sarah Circle and Red Hatters.
She is survived by daughters, Donna Murphy and husband Mike, Jarrell, TX; Jo Ellen Boley and husband Richard, Brookfield, MO; and Julie Rulon and husband Richard, Liberty, MO. Five grandchildren, Amy Hargrove, Round Rock, Texas, Adam Murphy, Dripping Springs, Texas, Stacey Brown, Brookfield, Rick Boley, Brookfield, and Kaitlin EuDaly, Columbia. Seven great grandchildren, Loren Torres, Austin, Texas, Raelen Brown, Brookfield, Kaecen Brown, Brookfield, Wyatt Hargrove, Round Rock, Texas, Emory Hargrove, Round Rock, Texas, Deacon Brown, Brookfield, and Jordy EuDaly, Columbia, MO.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, daughter Carol Leigh, three brothers, Norris, Kenneth and Jim Davis and sister Phyllis Ann.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 31, 2019