Betty Nickell, 81, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:16 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Park United Methodist Church. Pastor Jessica Foster will officiate.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Betty was born in Marceline, Mo on October 23, 1938, the daughter of Joe and Ida Gordon.
Betty was united in marriage to Jim Nickell on September 1, 1956 in Brookfield, MO.
Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years Jim; children, Steve Nickell (Linda) of Cabot AR, Stacey Franks (Mike) of Columbia, MO; eight grandchildren: Ashley Nickell, Travis Nickell, Anne Russell, Laura VanNote (Brian), Samantha Davis (Lane), Sean Nickell, Spencer Nickell, Stuart Nickell; one great- grandchild, Theodore VanNote and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nickell was preceded in death by a son, Scott Nickell, brother, Joseph Gordon and sister, Bonnie Warner.
Betty graduated from Brookfield High School and Blessing School of Nursing.
Mrs. Nickell's vocation was nursing, which she also saw as Christian service. She knew that a touch or a word to someone in need could help them through their darkest hour of pain.
Betty was the Administrator of the Marion County Health Department and worked tirelessly on behalf of its Citizens. She was instrumental in the department move from the basement of the Courthouse to its current location on Palmyra Rd.
Betty was a life-long Christian by faith and works, giving tirelessly to multiple charities.
The center of Betty's life was her husband and family. She loved to be in the kitchen with every burner on the stove hot and a house full of family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Betty's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.
Published in Linn County Leader on Dec. 11, 2019