Betty Jane (Wright) Straub, 88, Galesburg, Illinois, formerly of Marceline and Brunswick, passed away peacefully at Seminary Manor on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born March 10, 1931, in Dewitt, Missouri, the daughter of Amos E. Sr. and Margaret (Cook) Wright. She married Vincent (Vince) Straub on September 5, 1953; he proceeded her in death on January 21, 2019. Surviving are her children Margaret Van Loo (Chuck) of Holts Summit, Missouri, Lori Mason (Brian) of Galesburg, Jane Straub of Holts Summit, Missouri, and Jim Straub of Galesburg; her grandchildren Richard Woodson (Danielle), Vincent Straub III (Amanda), Nathan Straub (Sarah), Savannah Straub (Wayne), Kat McCreery (Shane), Craig Mason, Mark Mason, Ryan Straub (Danielle), and Kaitlin Haynes (Marc); and 18 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband she was proceeded in death by her parents, five siblings, her son Vincent Straub II, her granddaughter Angela Straub, and her great-granddaughter Melodee Straub.
Her professions included telephone operator, head of dietary at Chastain's and Pioneer nursing homes, and supervisor of dietary at the Walt Disney Elementary and Marceline High school. She was known for her wonderful hospitality to all of her family, along with all the friends that her family brought home. She was famous for her legendary homemade cinnamon rolls, noodles, and fried chicken. Every meal at her home was a feast. Later in life Betty and Vince moved to Galesburg to reside at the Kensington where they met many new friends.
Faith and family defined her life. Betty was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Brunswick, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Galesburg. Betty once again is standing alongside the love of her life Vince and holding hands as they did every day of their lives together. Betty taught her children the values of hard work, unselfishness, honesty, and kindness. She had the most beautiful smile. She was always ready for a competitive game of cards, who knew a game could be so fierce. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and watching Western movies, but mostly she enjoyed time with her family. Nothing could put a smile on her face more than the sight of a grandchild or great-grandchild. Her happy place was when she was holding them in her arms or on her lap.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Brunswick. Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. with rosary and prayers at 10:30. Burial will follow at the St. Boniface Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to a meal following services in the St. Boniface Catholic Church basement. The family will host a Celebration of Life at The Kensington at a later date. Memorials may be made to the St. Boniface Cemetery or Knox County Right to Life and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 13, 2020