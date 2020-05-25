|
|
Beverly Ann Bier, age 70, passed peacefully from this life to Eternal Life on May 16, 2020
in Shelbyville, IN. Formerly a resident of Brookfield, MO, Beverly loved singing, acting, laughing,
and taking life in stride. She is survived by her brother, C. Robert Bier, in Fort Wayne, Indiana,
nephews John, David, and William Bier and their families in Texas, Illinois, and Michigan respectively,
her best friend and sister in Christ, Rev. Linda Smallwood, in Shelbyville, Indiana, and numerous friends
and extended family in Florida, Indiana, Missouri, and Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 25, 2020