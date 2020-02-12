|
|
Beverly J. Hoskins, 80, of Ft. Madison passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM at the Ft. Madison Community Hospital.
She was born on August 16, 1939 in Brookfield, MO to Ethel Louise Hall. On August 22, 1959 she married William "Bill" Hoskins in Brookfield, MO and he passed away on February 18, 2019. Bev was a travel agent and managed AAA travel agency and was also the co-owner of Global Travel Agency. After retiring she worked for several years at the Bookmark. Bev was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church and the Bloodhound Boosters. She was also a member of the League of Women's Voters and was very involved in politics. Bev was very involved with the parade of lights and downtown Christmas lighting. She was a member of the Searchlight Study Club, Ft. Madison Chamber of Commerce and was a former Chair of the Ft. Madison Housing Authority. She loved sporting events and was a Ft. Madison Bloodhound, Iowa Hawkeye and St. Louis Cardinal fan.
Survivors include one daughter, Libbie (Chris) Adam of Jefferson City, MO; two sons, Jeff (Deb) Hoskins of Baxter, IA and Gregory (Linda) Hoskins of Geneva, IL; seven grandchildren; Scott (Steffi) Hoskins, Danielle and Stephanie Hoskins, Mark and Matt Hoskins and Elizabeth and Caroline Adam; two great granddaughters, Sawyer Rae and Amelia "Millie" Hoskins; one brother, William Hills of Platte City, MO; one sister, Betty Walters of Brookfield, MO; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother; husband; one brother, James Hills and one sister JoAnn Kelly.
The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church with Rev. Dennis Hoffman officiating. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. The family will also meet with friends from 9-11 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, MO and burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Brookfield.
A memorial has been established for Snowflakes 2013 (Downtown Christmas Lighting) and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Linn County Leader on Feb. 12, 2020