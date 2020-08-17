1/
Billie Liebhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Liebhart, age 88, of New Boston, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Macon Health Care Center in Macon.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Jim Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will be in New Boston Cemetery in New Boston. Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at the funeral home.

Memorials to New Boston Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Billie, son of Willie and Ruth (Dover) Liebhart, was born June 23, 1932, in New Boston. On December 2, 1950, he married JaNell Hoselton.

Billie was a 1949 graduate of Bucklin High School. He was a farmer and business owner. Billie was also a Korean War veteran and a lifetime member of the American Legion. He also served several years on the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.

Survivors include two sons, Roger Liebhart and wife, Lynette of New Boston and Wendell Liebhart of New Boston; six grandchildren, Ashlee Liebhart, Amber Liebhart, Staci Battershell, Toni Perez, Brock Liebhart and William Liebhart; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Russell Liebhart.

His parents; wife, Janell; daughter, Jan Liebhart; and son, Terry Liebhart preceded him in death.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved