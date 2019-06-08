|
Billie Rose Sprague
Billie Rose Sprague, age 86 of Marceline, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia. Billie was born in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on March 10, 1933 to William W. and Janette S. (Rowe) Cupp. She married Walter H. Sprague on June 15, 1952 and he preceded her in death.
Billie was a homemaker and member of the Bethany Baptist Church in Marceline.
She is survived by three children, Bill and Patricia Sprague of Trussville, Alabama; Walter and Kellie Sprague of Camdenton, Missouri; and Jackie Reece and family of Marceline; daughter-in-law Roberta Sprague of Marceline; brothers, Bob and Goldie Cupp, Riley and Donna Cupp and Jack and Quintine Cupp and sister Donna Jean Chrisman all of Marceline, grandchildren, Joey Sprague, Danny Reece, Adam Sprague, Jacob Sprague, Amber Sprague and Elizabeth Sprague, eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Michael Sprague, daughter Wilda Sprague and brothers Samuel, Bennie and John.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at noon. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Memorials may be made to the or Marceline Nutrition Center and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on June 8, 2019