Brenda Sue Gall
Brenda Sue Gall, age 60, of Brookfield, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Services are pending at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.

Brenda Sue, daughter of William Dale "Buddy" and Carolyn Lea (McCoy) Gall, was born October 11, 1959, in Brookfield.

Brenda was a graduate of Oak Park High School in Kansas City. After returning to Brookfield she spent many years working as a Computer Operator at Walsworth Publishing Company.

Survivors include her mother, Carolyn Gall of Brookfield; one sister, Janet Shanks and husband, Gary of Kearney; two brothers, Larry Moore of Gladstone and Robert D. Gall of Warsaw; her significant other, Willie Rogers of Kansas City; two nieces, three nephews, one great-niece, and one great great-niece; and many great friends.

Her father, Buddy Gall (2014); and a sister, Nancy D. Gall (2001) preceded her in death.

Published in Linn County Leader on Sep. 9, 2020.
