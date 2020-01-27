|
|
Bruce Agee Connor
Bruce Agee Connor, age 90, of Brookfield, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home with his wife Sharron, and his son Scott by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Freedom Baptist Church, Brookfield with Pastor Ron Adrian officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookfield. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Freedom Baptist Church, Brookfield. Memorials have been suggested to the Animal Shelter of Linn County, and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Bruce was born in Brookfield, Missouri on February 22, 1929, the son of Julius and Thelma (Agee) Connor. He graduated from Brookfield High School with the Class of 1948. Bruce served from 1951-1953 as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, where he served one year in Korea. He was united in marriage to Sharron Lee Schaefer on June 20, 1954 and they became the parents of Scott Connor and Kristi Lee (Connor) Malloy. He was an Engineer with the Burlington Railroad until his retirement in 1989. Bruce served as a deacon in the Freedom Baptist Church for many years and was a longtime member of the Brookfield Post #4557. He loved to hunt and fish in his spare time.
Bruce is survived by his wife, two children, five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Thelma, and one sister Lorella.
Published in Linn County Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020