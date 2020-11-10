Carl Weaver of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the 'young' age of 98.



Carl Frederick, son of Phillip Fred and Hettie Jane (Mouser) Weaver, was born January 9, 1922, in Laclede, Missouri, graduating from the high school there in 1939. On April 14, 1942, he married Frances Jean Kennedy, and shortly thereafter was inducted into the U.S. Army on November 13, 1942, serving his basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He served as driver to the Colonel of his division going in on Normandy Beach on D-Day. Carl was one of the lucky ones to be honorably discharged in 1945 at the end of World War II. Following his military service, Carl was employed at the Brown Shoe Factory in Brookfield along with his wife and later excelled at being an outstanding salesman for the Nestle Coffee Company where he retired in 1984.



Carl was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Brookfield. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge 86 AF & AM. His enjoyment of the Masonic Fraternity led him to becoming a member of Ararat Shrine in Kansas City and a member of the Tri-County Shrine Club. He always looked forward to driving his miniature firetruck in the local parades, and 'high fiving' all the children. Another fulfillment of his life was the Brookfield Elks Lodge 874 with whom he was a loyal member for 60 years. His life evolved around family and friends. His bright fun-loving spirit will shine in our hearts forever!



Survivors include his loving wife of 78 years, Frances Jean, of the home; one daughter, Pamela Sue Weaver Sensale and husband, Felix (Phil), of Miami, Florida; one granddaughter, Stacy Nicole Sensale Whiteside and husband, Shawn, of Homestead, Florida; and one great grandson, Austin Tyler Whiteside, Homestead, Florida. His parents preceded him in death.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store