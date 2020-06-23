Carolyn Hamrick
CAROLYN A. HAMRICK

Carolyn Phyllis Hamrick, 79, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was born, June 17, 1940, in Sullivan County near Reger, the daughter of Roy Paul and Nellie Elizabeth (Lumsden) Wattenbarger. She departed this life, Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Pleasant Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of Liberty High School in Browning Missouri.

On June 20, 1959, she was united in marriage to John Douglas Hamrick in Kansas City.

Carolyn was a full time Homemaker however she attained her Brokers License in Real Estate. She enjoyed growing flowers, vegetable gardening, spending time outdoors, and was an avid reader.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jay Wattenbarger and Chester Wattenbarger; and two sisters, Josephine Shipley and Margie Carpenter.

She is survived by her husband, John of the home; Ronald J. Hamrick of Grain Valley, Missouri; two daughters, Rachelle Hamrick of Kansas City, and Sarah (and Stacy) Sudduth of Pleasant Hill; five grandchildren, Ashleigh Hamrick of Lee's Summit, Tristin Sudduth, Elizabeth Sudduth, and Grayson Sudduth all of Pleasant Hill, and Aiden Hamrick of Kansas City; one sister, Mary Collins of Brookfield, Missouri; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded. Private family services and inurnment were in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550

Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home - Pleasant Hill
203 N. Armstrong Street
Pleasant Hill, MO 64080
(816) 540-5550
