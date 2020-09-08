Carrie Johnson

Carrie Gaston Bradley Johnson, 73, of Olean, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born on October 9, 1946, in Amoret, Missouri, daughter of Cecil and Dorothy (McCoy) Gaston. She was united in marriage to Keith Johnson on November 26, 1979, who survives at their home.



Carrie was a 1964 graduate of Miami High School. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crafting, quilting, painting, needlework, flower arranging, decorating and camping. In 2005, she launched Carrie's Creative Quilting, where people from all over requested her exceptional work. Her passion was doing charity quilting work. She was an active member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church in Osage Beach, where she organized a women's quilting group. She was one of the founding members of the Ozark Hills Quilt Guild, where she served many years as their President. If she wasn't quilting, you could find her at Marshall's searching for clearance items to purchase with her numerous gift cards. Until the end, she shared her wicked sense of humor with her posts on social media.



Carrie is survived by her husband: Keith Johnson of Olean; children: Angie Tieman (Kent) of Dallas, TX, Gala Bradley (Mike) of Valley Springs, CA, Kevin Johnson (Vicky) of Lawson, MO, and Karen Thomas (Steve) of Tampa, FL; sister: Joann King (Dick); grandchildren: Darion Dru Bradley (Alannah), Jerrica Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Logan Thomas; great-grandchildren: DJ, Blayze, Havyn, Deaken; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. Carrie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James "Buck" Bradley; her brother, Cecil "Sonny" Gaston, Jr.



Funeral services will be held at a 1 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Bucklin United Methodist Church with burial in the Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Foundation and these may be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust PO Box 82, Bucklin, Missouri 64631.



From the family:



We care about your safety. Masks required at visitation and service. Please maintain contactless, social distancing as much as possible. Service will be broadcast on 98.3 FM radio in church parking lot as well. There will be a Celebration of Life – Sunday, September 13, 2020 Outside service at 1 PM with visitation following at



Faithbridge United Methodist Church



901 Highway 42



Osage Beach, MO 65065



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store