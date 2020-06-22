Charles David Meyers, age 83, of Meadville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.



Funeral services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Aaron Douglas officiating. Burial was in Lakeside Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation was held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at the funeral home.



Memorials to Meadville R-IV School District (to be used for the school lunch program) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Charles David, son of Charles Williams and Bessie May (Milford) Meyers, was born May 26, 1937, in Sumner. On October 23, 1958, he married Joyce Linscott.



He was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Mendon.



In 1958 he began working for Littrel and Butterfield in Sumner until 1960 when he moved to Meadville and began his career at Butterfield Grain. In 1990 David and Joyce purchased interest in Butterfield Grain where he worked, along with farming the family farm, until his retirement in January of 2003.



He and his friends loved riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles for fun, as well as riding in the Honor Guard. He also enjoyed delivering meals to the Meadville community through the Meals on Wheels program and rod and reel fishing.



David attended Cornerstone Church in Chillicothe.



Survivors include his wife, Joyce of the home; his children, Charles David Meyers, Jr. and wife, Kelda of Oakfield, Wisconsin, Darrell Gene Meyers and wife, Ruthie of Meadville and Kathy Lynn Young of Meadville; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.



His parents: and three siblings, Vernon Dale Meyers, Walter Larry Meyers and Joy Jeanette Dysart preceded him in death.



