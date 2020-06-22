Charles David Meyers
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles David Meyers, age 83, of Meadville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Aaron Douglas officiating. Burial was in Lakeside Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation was held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at the funeral home.

Memorials to Meadville R-IV School District (to be used for the school lunch program) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Charles David, son of Charles Williams and Bessie May (Milford) Meyers, was born May 26, 1937, in Sumner. On October 23, 1958, he married Joyce Linscott.

He was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Mendon.

In 1958 he began working for Littrel and Butterfield in Sumner until 1960 when he moved to Meadville and began his career at Butterfield Grain. In 1990 David and Joyce purchased interest in Butterfield Grain where he worked, along with farming the family farm, until his retirement in January of 2003.

He and his friends loved riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles for fun, as well as riding in the Honor Guard. He also enjoyed delivering meals to the Meadville community through the Meals on Wheels program and rod and reel fishing.

David attended Cornerstone Church in Chillicothe.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of the home; his children, Charles David Meyers, Jr. and wife, Kelda of Oakfield, Wisconsin, Darrell Gene Meyers and wife, Ruthie of Meadville and Kathy Lynn Young of Meadville; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

His parents: and three siblings, Vernon Dale Meyers, Walter Larry Meyers and Joy Jeanette Dysart preceded him in death.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wright Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright Funeral Home
1201 West Helm
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-5050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved