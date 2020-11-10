Charlotte A. Harlan, age 81 of Marceline, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia. Charlotte was born in Brookfield, Missouri on June 4, 1939 to Charlie and Mildred (Webb) Blackwell. She married Sammy Pickens and he preceded her.



Charlotte had worked at The Blue Room in Burbank, California for many years, Walsworth Publishing Company and was a member of the Marceline Eagles Auxiliary.



She is survived by her longtime partner Joe Sanchez of the home in Marceline, grandchildren; Kimberly Gladbach and Jason of Rothville, Kelle Gibson and John of Marceline, Jason Gulley and Candice of Marceline, Jeremy Gulley and Elizia of Purdin, Jeff Gulley and Rhonda of Marceline, Heather McDonald and Mike of Chillicothe, Rachel Pickens of Chillicothe, Shaun Pickens of Cowgill, and Cody Pickens of Brookfield, two stepsons, Brian and Kevin Sanchez of Garden Grove, CA; son-in-law Donald Gulley of Marceline, sixteen great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sammy, three children, Pamela Gulley, Wanda Replogle, and Ronnie Pickens, brother Jack Blackwell, sister Frances Green, great grandson Curtis Kendrick and daughter-in-law Grace Martin.



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at Noon. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Brookfield. The family suggests memorials be made to Linn County Humane Society or Marceline First Responders and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



