1/
Charlotte Harlan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte A. Harlan, age 81 of Marceline, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia. Charlotte was born in Brookfield, Missouri on June 4, 1939 to Charlie and Mildred (Webb) Blackwell. She married Sammy Pickens and he preceded her.

Charlotte had worked at The Blue Room in Burbank, California for many years, Walsworth Publishing Company and was a member of the Marceline Eagles Auxiliary.

She is survived by her longtime partner Joe Sanchez of the home in Marceline, grandchildren; Kimberly Gladbach and Jason of Rothville, Kelle Gibson and John of Marceline, Jason Gulley and Candice of Marceline, Jeremy Gulley and Elizia of Purdin, Jeff Gulley and Rhonda of Marceline, Heather McDonald and Mike of Chillicothe, Rachel Pickens of Chillicothe, Shaun Pickens of Cowgill, and Cody Pickens of Brookfield, two stepsons, Brian and Kevin Sanchez of Garden Grove, CA; son-in-law Donald Gulley of Marceline, sixteen great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sammy, three children, Pamela Gulley, Wanda Replogle, and Ronnie Pickens, brother Jack Blackwell, sister Frances Green, great grandson Curtis Kendrick and daughter-in-law Grace Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at Noon. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Brookfield. The family suggests memorials be made to Linn County Humane Society or Marceline First Responders and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved