Reverend Cleo Colville
Helena, MO: Reverend Cleo R. Colville, 93, Helena, MO (formerly of King City, MO) passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Laverna Village, Savannah, MO.

He was born on April 5, 1927 in King City, Missouri the son of Robert Wesley and Clara Lucille (Thompson) Colville.

Cleo served in the United States Navy and then became a Methodist Minister. He served all across the state of Missouri and pastored churches in Cainsville, Lexington, Marceline, Tarkio, Sharp's Grove, and Burr Oak. He also served as the District Youth Coordinator in central and northwest Missouri. Cleo was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Joseph. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed bird watching. He loved his many trips to the Holy land. He served God, his country, and his family with unwavering faith and love.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wilma Curran and his first wife, Betty Colville.

Cleo is survived by his wife, Ruth Newman Colville, of the home; stepchildren, Sherri (Bobby) Smith, Marshall, MO, Gene (Tammy) Newman, Faucett, MO, Cindy (Earl) Hull, Holts Summit, MO, Connie Willis, Helena, MO, and Connie Wilson, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Lindsay, Natalie, Tony, Sarah, Eli, Rees, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Mikhael; great grandchildren, Charlie, Haley, Lucas, Emmaleigh, Zoey, Kate, Miles, and Tobias; brother, Darrell (Joyce) Colville, O'Fallon, MO and sister, Avis Evans, Stanberry, MO.

Private Family Services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in King City Cemetery, King City, MO. Friends may call from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Memorials may be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church Children and Youth Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

Published in Linn County Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home
101 Prospect St
King City, MO 64463
(660) 535-4321
