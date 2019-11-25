|
Cody Ray McClintick, age 26, 0f Brookfield, died Monday, November 18, 2019, in Kansas City, Missouri.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 in the evening with a memorial service to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
Memorials to Cody's family (payable to Sheila Serfass) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Cody Ray, son of Donald and Sheila Serfass and Richard McClintick, was born March 8, 1993, in Quincy, Illinois.
Cody attended Brookfield R-III from elementary through high school where he was active in Boy Scouts.
Survivors include his parents, Donald Serfass and Sheila Serfass of Brookfield, and Richard McClintick of Hannibal; two sons, Aiden Sean Ross McClintick and Xander Ray McClintick; one brother, Austin McClintick of Hannibal; three sisters, Kayla Baker and husband, Korbin of Brookfield, Audrianna Chowning of Marceline, and Leslie Early of Marshall; paternal grandparents, Norma and Donnie Powell of Philadelphia; and many other relatives and friends.
His maternal grandparents, Linda Gamble of Chillicothe and Oren Junior Gamble of Raytown preceded him in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Nov. 25, 2019