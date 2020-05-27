|
|
Cynthia Ann Demarest
Cynthia Ann Demarest, age 63, of Brookfield, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookfield, with Jerry Stone officiating. Memorials have been suggested to the Animal Shelter of Linn County and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.
Cynthia (Cindy) Ann, daughter of Laverne Lane Demarest and Doris Jean (Turner) Demarest, was born on February 8, 1957 in Marceline, Missouri and called Brookfield her home.
Cindy was exuberantly kind and pleasant to everyone. With a larger than life, caring, and uncommonly generous personality, Cindy was loved by all with her kindness and fun-loving nature. A doting Mom to her furry friends and Grandma to her adored grand pets, Cindy loved animals of all kinds. An avid balloon enthusiast, Cindy beamed in her son's first flight while supporting his piloting career every step of the way. She never missed the long-awaited annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby. She crewed, cooked/baked, cheered on the pilots and their crew/families, and festively rallied for the parade. Cindy loved to travel. She recently returned from a trip to Germany visiting Sean (son) and Stephanie (daughter-in-law). Repeatedly, she coined it the time of her life admiring Italy, Heidelberg, and Prague along with the culture and history. Cindy loved the ocean and anywhere she could enjoy seafood, especially crab legs, her favorite food. She was a social butterfly always encompassing a smile and friendly greeting. Cindy was a beloved and doting mom, fiancé, daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend, and relished any time spent with family and friends. She had 29-year career with South-Western Bell. A crafting, gardening, and remodeling aficionado- Cyndy will be remembered with a smile, creativity, hospitality, and a zest for life.
Cindy is survived by her son, Sean Smith (Stephanie), Davenport, IA; her mother, Doris Demarest, Brookfield; one sister, Janet Shelton (Ron), Bucklin; her fiancé, Phillip Harrington, Brookfield; her nephew, Daniel Farris (Breanna), San Antonio, TX; and her great nieces and nephews, Gretta, Lenna, Travin and Eric Farris; as well as several other family members and friends.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Laverne Demarest.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 27, 2020