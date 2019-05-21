|
|
Dana Lynn Garrison, age 49, of New Bloomfield, MO passed away May 17, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home, Brookfield with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating. Burial will be in Laclede Cemetery, Laclede. The family will receive friends Tuesday starting at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the Educational Fund for Dana's niece and nephew made payable to Damon Garrison may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. The daughter of John and Sherrill Garrison, Dana was born on April 6, 1970 in Marceline, MO. She is survived by her parents; one brother, Damon and his wife Jaime; one niece, Erin and one nephew, Grant of New Bloomfield, MO; one uncle, Steve Bartow and wife Stephanie of Purdin, MO; four aunts, Teresa Pyzka of Rockford, IL, Connie Owens and husband, Larry of Mendon, MO, Vivian Stubbs and husband, Steve of Mendon, MO, and Freda Rhodes of Kansas City, MO; several cousins and her dear furry companion Gracie. Dana's biggest joy was being with her niece and nephew, Erin and Grant. She loved going to their ballgames and all of their activities. She was so proud of them. Dana worked for Wal-Mart for 32 years in fourteen locations.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 21, 2019