|
|
Daniel B. Hottel, age 78 of Brookfield, MO passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Life Care Center in Brookfield, MO.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, MO with Pastor David Blakley officiating. Graveside service to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield, MO. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Daniel, son of Wallace and Grace (Alderton) Hottel, was born October 15, 1941 in Bear Creek, MO. On January 22, 1961, he married JoAnn Richards.
Danny (as he was affectionately called by family and friends) grew up in Marceline, MO. He had a very strong work ethic from an early age. He was a paperboy before and after school, worked at Drennen's drug store after school, plowed fields on the farm and for neighbors gardens, and dug graves with a shovel.
Danny previously worked for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, and was a dispatcher for the City of Brookfield which included driving the Fire Department truck. He spent many years at Joe's Radio and TV while also teaching electrical classes at Brookfield VoTech. Danny worked at Whitaker Cable as Quality Control Manager in Brookfield until he became disabled.
Danny was a member and past president of the Brookfield Booster Club and partnered with Buck Farrenkopf to run the scoreboard at Burlington Field for many years. He was a member of Park Baptist Church in Brookfield, the Missouri State Jaycees – Brookfield Chapter, and Brookfield Elk's Lodge.
Danny was a great example of perseverance and tenacity. He never complained about the hand he was dealt in life. He chose to approach all people and situations with faith and positivity. His legacy is a great life lesson for all.
Survivors include wife JoAnn, two sons, Jim Hottel and wife Becky (Tomlin) of Kansas City, and Mike Hottel and wife Beth (Germer) of Rapid City, SD; three grandchildren, Matthew Hottel and wife Lauren (Holderby) of Liberty, Megan Hottel and Jesse Robinson of Liberty, and Cole Hottel of Rapid City, SD; three brothers J.W. Hottel and wife Marlene of Osborn, Wilbur Hottel and wife Linda of Odessa, and Billy Hottel and wife Lana of Liberty; one sister, Janice Zickler of Liberty; and sister-in-law Sara Mosley (Richards) and husband Butch of Brookfield.
His parents; one brother, Joe Hottel; brother-in-law, Jeff Zickler; a niece, Leslee Mosley; and in-laws, Joe and Pearl Richards preceded him in death.
Memorials to Bulldog Quarterback Club or the Mid America Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home at PO Box 496 Brookfield, MO 64628.
Published in Linn County Leader on Jan. 21, 2020