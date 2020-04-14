|
|
David Lee Minich, age 69 of Marceline, died Saturday April 11, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. David was born September 10, 1950 in Marceline, the son of Frank and Mildred (Johnson) Minich. On August 2, 1969 David was united in marriage to Shirley I. Saltsider. David was a 1968 graduate of Marceline High School and had worked in the trucking business for several years.
Survivors include his wife Shirley of the home, daughter, Mistie Citron and husband Jodi of Marceline, brother, Gary Minich and wife Barbara of Decatur, Illinois; sister, Sue Martinelli and husband Harley of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Sue Saltsider of Bucklin, MO, granddaughter, Morgan Batye and husband Trevor of Marceline, and great granddaughter, Aria "Rosie" Batye of Marceline. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Jeanette and Charles Harris, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tommy and Betty Saltsider.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Marceline. The family suggests memorials be made to the Linn County Humane Society and these may be sent to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 North Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 14, 2020