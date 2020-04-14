Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for David Minich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Minich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Minich Obituary
David Lee Minich, age 69 of Marceline, died Saturday April 11, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. David was born September 10, 1950 in Marceline, the son of Frank and Mildred (Johnson) Minich. On August 2, 1969 David was united in marriage to Shirley I. Saltsider. David was a 1968 graduate of Marceline High School and had worked in the trucking business for several years.

Survivors include his wife Shirley of the home, daughter, Mistie Citron and husband Jodi of Marceline, brother, Gary Minich and wife Barbara of Decatur, Illinois; sister, Sue Martinelli and husband Harley of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Sue Saltsider of Bucklin, MO, granddaughter, Morgan Batye and husband Trevor of Marceline, and great granddaughter, Aria "Rosie" Batye of Marceline. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Jeanette and Charles Harris, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tommy and Betty Saltsider.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Marceline. The family suggests memorials be made to the Linn County Humane Society and these may be sent to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 North Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -