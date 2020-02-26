|
David Thomas James, Jr. – known by friends as Tonnie, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon, MO.
David was born on June 21, 1932 in Brookfield, MO the eldest of David and Ruth (Hughes) James. David acquired the nickname Tonnie after being unable to pronounce Tommy correctly at a young age. He was a lifelong resident of New Cambria having moved to what he referred to often as "the home place" after it was built in 1937. This location served as the base of operations for the farm where equipment was worked on, decisions were made and conversations held.
Tonnie met his wife, Doris A. Wright, at St. Francis Hospital in Marceline, MO where he was a patient and she was his nurse. They married at Bucklin Christian Church on May 27, 1967. They shared over 52 years of marriage together and they enjoyed traveling. She survives.
Tonnie is also survived by three children, Jennifer Spiess and her husband Lonnie, Columbia, MO; Jill Duncan and her husband Todd, New Cambria, MO; and David Thomas James, III (Trey) and his wife Melissa, Columbia, MO. Tonnie and Doris were blessed with 7 grandchildren Maddison, McHale and Michael Spiess, Columbia, MO; Brady Duncan and Megan Liebhart, Macon, MO; Benett and Bailey Duncan and Bryce Duncan, New Cambria, MO; Seth and Courtney Glenn, Fulton, MO with their three children Wisdom, Gannon and Mahayla Glenn. Also surviving is one sister, Martha Elaine James of Kansas City, MO.
Tonnie honorably served on active duty as a corporal in the Army of the United States from February of 1953 to February of 1955. He briefly attended the University of Missouri College of Agriculture before returning to the family farm to work alongside his father until he passed in 1981 and his brother, Harold G. James, until he passed in 1986. Harold was not only his brother but his partner and Tonnie always referred to him as his best friend.
Tonnie spent his life working on the family farm; raising livestock, growing crops and caring for the land. He and Harold learned to run heavy equipment with the desire of maintaining the land by building structures in an effort to reduce erosion and provide a water source for livestock. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others anytime he could; whether it was teaching livestock maintenance, soil erosion prevention, or even how to rebuild an engine.
Tonnie was a licensed private pilot from 1969 to 1971, he was a member of The American Legion Post 360, a member of the Callao Lodge No 38 AF and AM, and a dedicated blood donor until the point where he could no longer give.
Tonnie also served his community. He was a member and leader of the United Church of New Cambria one of the original three churches of the Macon County Larger Parish. He loved his church dearly. He worked on its structure endlessly, taught Sunday School to those who wanted to study the Word, sang in the choir and served on the board in many different capacities. He was always inviting others to attend with him and offering a ride to those in need.
Tonnie's service to other boards included MFA Oil, Bank of New Cambria, Macon County Soil and Water District, Samaritan Hospital, Macon County Farm Bureau, New Cambria Cemetery Association, New Cambria Chamber of Commerce, and Macon Country R-IV School District.
He was a very generous man with his time and talents. He was kind, humble, hard-working, and dedicated; passing those traits on to his children whether that was his intention or not.
Tonnie was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Sarah Margaret James and Eleanor Sue Wooldridge and his brother Harold James. He has been welcomed into the Church Triumphant by those he has dearly missed including his beloved dog Dingo and he will be missed by those of us left behind with memories that we will cherish for years to come.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hutton and McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, MO. Funeral service will be 10am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the United Church of New Cambria. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the New Cambria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The United Church of New Cambria, Macon County Soil and Water District, Brush Creek Cemetery, or New Cambria Cemetery.
Published in Linn County Leader on Feb. 26, 2020