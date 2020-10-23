Dean Enyeart

Dean Alex Enyeart, age 59, of Marceline, passed into the arms of Jesus his Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. Dean was born on September 1, 1961 to Virgil and Mary Jane (Slater) Enyeart. He married Kelley Jean Dorrell on June 22, 1985, at the Rothville Baptist Church.



Dean was a member of First Baptist Church - Cameron, but had recently transferred from First Baptist Church - Marceline where he served many years as a member and deacon. Dean was employed at Preferred Bank (Bank of Rothville) where he served as a loan officer, branch manager, and Executive Vice President for a total of 34 years. He was actively involved in his community, serving on the Walsworth Community Center Committee, Education Foundation, Industrial Development Authority, Housing Authority, and the Downtown Marceline Committee all in Marceline. Dean enjoyed all Marceline sporting activities, hunting and fishing, but mostly spending time with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. Most importantly, Dean loved Jesus Christ and shared His love for the world with all by being a great husband, father, son, brother, papa, and friend.



Dean is survived by his wife Kelley of the home, two daughters Brittany Simpson (Justin), Taylor Allen (Bryan), and grandchildren Jordan, Kimber, Alex, and Easton Simpson and Joshua and Josiah Allen, all of Cameron. He is also survived by his parents, Virgil and Mary Jane Enyeart of Keytesville; sisters Vicki Squires (Bill) of Excelsior Springs and Cathy Carlson (Tracy) of Marceline; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents Allen and Marguerite Slater and Loren and Alma Irene Enyeart.



Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Marceline with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Friday, October 23 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church - Marceline or First Baptist Church - Cameron and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



