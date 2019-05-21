|
|
Donnie Buttman, 82, Kansas City, Mo passed away May 17, 2019. A visitation will be held 10-11 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at Heartland, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133. Burial at Mt Washington in Independence, Mo will follow the funeral.
Donnie was born in Oklahoma, to Clarence and Imogene (Stirm) Buttman, on May 7, 1937 and moved to the Meadville, Mo area at a young age. He attended schools in Meadville, graduating in 1955. Shortly after graduating from high school he moved to the Kansas City area and took a job with Armco Steel. He started Don's Mobile Welding in 1962 and continued for 55 years until he retired in 2017.
Don is survived by sons David (Jennifer) Buttman of Chillicothe, Mo, and Don Jr (Ariel) Buttman of Kansas City, Mo, step-sons; Alex, Dan and Mark Hernandez and step-daughters Cheryl, Debbie, Jenny and Marie Hernandez, a sister Madonna Tiemeyer of Meadville, Mo, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Don was preceded in death by first wife Vella Linville and his wife of 46 years Pilar Buttman, his parents, a daughter Brenda Rose Buttman, step-son John Hernandez.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to River Church Family, 6400 Woodson Road, Raytown, Mo 64133 where Don was an active member. Please visit www.heartlandcremation.com for a longer obit and to leave an online condolence.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 21, 2019