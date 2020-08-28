Gene Mordecai, age 84, of Brookfield, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home.



Graveside services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Park Lawn Cemetery in Brookfield. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 12:00 noon until the time of service with an Elks Session of Sorrow at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Military Honors will be rendered by VFW Post #4557.



Memorials to Brookfield Elks Lodge #874, may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Donald Gene, son of Evie B. and Lottie Lee (Hunter) Mordecai, was born October 7, 1935, in Brookfield. In 1959, he married Priscilla Johnson and together they had four children, Michael, Donnie, Linda and Melanie. Then in 1982, he married Joanne Quigley who preceded him in death in 2018.



Gene was a 1954 graduate of Brookfield High School and a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post #4557 and the Elks Lodge #874 both of Brookfield.



He worked as a lineman and later retired as a warehouse manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.



Gene was an avid fan of Brookfield football and a very proud grandpa.



Survivors include his four children, Michael Mordecai and wife, Michelle of Gillette, Wyoming, Donnie Mordecai and wife, Sherri of Kearny, Linda Collins of Marceline, and Melanie King of Kansas City; eleven grandchildren, Megan Minton and husband, Geran, Matthew Mordecai, Clayton Mordecai, Chopper Mordecai, Ryan Collins and Ronda, Bradley Collins and wife, Stephanie, Matthew Collins and wife, Ashley, Dana Dimmitt and husband, Jason, Russell Manley, Dalton King, and Jasmine Byrnes and husband, Jesse; thirteen great-grandchildren, Brecken Minton, Kenslie Stufflebean, Gracie Derickson and husband, Myles, Destiny Collins, Emmy Collins, Nik Jordan, Colt Collins, Camden Collins, Chaz Collins, Crew Collins, Jude Dimmitt, Delilah Dimmitt, and Avery Byrnes; and one sister, Carol Murrain of Purdin.



His parents; one brother, Evie Jr.; one sister, Betty Shupe; granddaughter, Desiree Stufflebean; and son-in-law, Tim Collins also preceded him in death.



