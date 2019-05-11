|
Donald Ray Pulliam, age 75, of Brookfield, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Park Baptist Church in Brookfield with Pastor David Blakely officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield. Visitation will begin Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening. Memorials to Park Baptist Church Scholarship Fund may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Donald Ray, son of Donald and Dorothy (Smith) Pulliam, was born March 23, 1944, in Kirksville. On November 2, 1963, he married Connie Sue Smith and they were married for 55 years. Donald spend most of his career as a salesman, working for Sears, Reinke Manufacturing and Cook Sales and most recently for Pulliam's Flooring in Brookfield. He was a member of Park Baptist Church in Brookfield where he served as a deacon. Donnie loved working with kids and coached many different sports teams. He enjoyed deer hunting with his boys and playing cards. Survivors include his wife, Connie of the home; one son, Shawn Pulliam and wife, Amy of Brookfield; two grandchildren, Derek Huffmon and Stacie Malloy and husband, Kelly all of Brookfield; one great-granddaughter, Josie Malloy; a brother-in-law, Farrell Smith and wife, Janet of Ashland; a sister-in-law Pat Enyeart of Brookfield; one uncle, Ralph Smith and wife, Phyllis of Linneus; one aunt, Pat Smith of Macon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. His parents; one son, Todd Pulliam; his in-laws, William Smith and wife, Blanche; one brother, George Pulliam; an uncle, Junior Smith; and two brothers-in-law, Ed Smith and Leland Enyeart preceded him in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 11, 2019