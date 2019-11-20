|
|
Donna Darlene Kornbrust, age 80 of Grain Valley formerly of Keytesville/Salisbury area, died October 21, 2019 at Village of Jackson Creek in Independence. Darlene was born in Salisbury, Missouri on March 5, 1939 to Harley Oliver (HO) and Ida Lee (Bennett) Spoonemore. She married Robert Deane Kornbrust on July 11, 1957 in Mike, Missouri and he preceded her in death in 1993. She married Roland Steele on April 10, 1999 and he preceded her also.
Darlene had worked at Biltwell Factory in Salisbury and also at Simmons and at Harrah's in Kansas City, Missouri. She is survived by her brother Bobby Spoonemore and wife Jeanie of Keytesville, nephew Brian Spoonemore and husband Michael of Kansas City, MO; niece Kristin Jenkins and husband Mark and their children of Keytesville. She and Bob enjoyed spending time at their farm Krazy with their family including nephew Kenny Carpenter and wife Mary Lou and their children. In later years she also cherished her great niece Alex and husband Ryan Neujhar and their children of Moline, IL, who moved down the street from her in Grain Valley. She is also survived by stepchildren, step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by both parents and nephew Denzil Kornbrust.
A Visitation Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Her ashes will be buried at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery in rural Mendon.
Published in Linn County Leader on Nov. 20, 2019