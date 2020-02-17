Home

Doris M. Noah, age 81 of Bucklin, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. Doris was born in Marceline, Missouri on September 10, 1938 to James Lowell and Flossie (Henry) Brown. She married Donald E. Noah on August 24, 1956 and he survives her.

Doris went to High Hill School through 8th grade and graduated from Bucklin High School in 1956. She was a member of the Bucklin Christian Church where she was baptized in April of 1953. She had worked as a waitress, at the bank at Callao and at Herff Jones Publishing.

She is survived by her husband Donald E. Noah of the home in Bucklin, son Derek Noah of Bucklin, daughter Darla Noah of Liberty, three grandchildren, Avery N. Noah, Eden St. Dennis and Heath St, Dennis, sister Frances Jenkins of Bucklin, special friend and sister-in-law Pat Noah and brother-in-law Hank Noah of Bucklin, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Bucklin Christian Church with burial in the Wyandotte Cemetery in rural Bucklin. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Monday, February 17 at the church in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch in Kahoka, MO and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Linn County Leader on Feb. 17, 2020
