Dorothy "Dee" Heins
Dorothy "Dee" Heins, age 83 of Lake Nehai, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Dee was born in Rothville, Missouri on February 14, 1936 to Lucian W. and Leona (Gandy) Porter. She married Wayne Heins on October 4, 1957.
Dee was a member of the Marceline United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Wayne of the home at Lake Nehai, two sons, Daniel Heins of Liberty and Bruce Heins and Roberta of Marceline, daughter Brenda Moore and Bill of Lake Nehai, brother Jerry Porter and Ann of Pacific, MO, sister Mary Helen Preston of Huntsville, MO, six grandchildren, Jerry (Tracie), Larry (Tamara), Emanuel and Nathan Moore, Brandy (Clint) Gladbach and Ben (Michelle) Heins, eleven great grandchildren, Kylie, Dakota, Brynlee and Dwayne Moore, Payton and Rosslyn Gladbach, Raylynn, Allie, and Trinity Moore, and Adelyn and Logan Heins, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patsy Vroom, brother-in-law Joe Vroom and sister-in-law Neva Holt.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Marceline United Methodist Church, Mt. Zion Methodist Church or and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on July 25, 2019