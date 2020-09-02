Dorothy Louise Brown, originally from St. James Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 25th at 3:44 am after a battle with stage 4 spindle cell sarcoma at the age of 79. Dorothy was born in St Louis, Missouri on June 25th, 1941 to Frieda Bertha "Barneko" Ray and Samuel Ray. Dorothy is survived by her husband, JR Brown; her children, Betty Depue, John Barnes, Cloyd Barnes and Joe Barnes; ten grandchildren, and five step children. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Margaret Simily Ray; her mother, Frieda Bertha Barneko; and her father, Samuel Ray. Funeral service for Dorothy Louise Brown will be held at 4:00PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the St. James Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Chapel prior to the service from 3PM until service time. Internment will be in the Adams Cemetery in St. James, Missouri. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com