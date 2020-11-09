Dorothy Jean Mendenhall, 93, of Kansas City, Missouri, died peacefully on November 5, 2020 in the presence of God and family. She was born on July 24, 1927 to Anthony and Marguerite (Reichert) Gladbach in Mendon, MO. She married Henry Ewigman (deceased) and had a son, Joseph Henry (Ewigman) Mendenhall (deceased). After Henry's passing, she married Duayne R. Mendenhall in 1950 and moved to Kansas City, where she began a career in modeling, business administration, and raising six children. She was a lifelong member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Gladstone, Missouri. She loved being a homemaker and participating in all her children's various activities, let alone those of her 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild! She was very gentle, non-judgmental, graceful, kind, and never complained. This legacy is cherished by her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by children, Melinda (Jim-deceased) Cox of Kansas City, MO, Terry (Kathy) Mendenhall of Kansas City, MO, Steven Mendenhall of Gladstone, MO, Mary Elaine (Darrell) Hute of Lincoln, NE, and Scott (Darcy) Mendenhall of Platte City, MO, brother, Victor (Phyllis) Gladbach of Marceline, MO, and sister, Marilyn (Joe-deceased) Guest of Marceline, MO, 32 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by mother, Marguerite Gladbach, father, Anthony Gladbach, brother, Cyril (Bud) Gladbach, sisters, Rose Marie Enyeart and Lucille Lawson, husband, Henry Ewigman, son, Joseph Mendenhall, son-in-law, James Cox, and grandchild, Jeffrey Mendenhall.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Marceline with burial in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation will be Noon to 1:30 PM at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. The family suggests memorials be made to Kansas City Hospice and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave, Marceline, MO 64658. The family request that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed. The family would like to thank these wonderful caregivers and the caregivers at Ignite Medical Resort for their dedication and talent.



