|
|
Edna McKenzie, age 95 of Brookfield, formerly of Linneus, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty.
Due to CDC guidelines, a private family service was held Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Bob Kimmis officiating. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery in Linneus.
Memorials to Elmwood Cemetery or First Baptist Church of Linneus may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Edna Lucille, daughter of Eldon and Marguerite (Pendell) Williams, was born January 13, 1925 in Brookfield. On April 2, 1944, she married Lowell McKenzie, they have been married 76 years.
Edna was a homemaker and seamstress. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Linneus where she sang in the choir and was in the Ana Avas Mission group. She was also a member of the Oak Grove Community Club of rural Linneus.
Survivors include her husband, Lowell of McLarney Manor in Brookfield; two daughters, Sue Hollon and husband, Bill of Pleasant Valley and Marvella Palmer and husband, Jim of Brookfield; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Hollon of Kansas City, Eric Hollon and Vicki Frawley of Kansas City, Josh Palmer and wife, Crystal of Brookfield, and Jesse Palmer and Carrie Trouskie of Springfield; and 12 great-grandchildren, Carter and Benson Hollon, Kenadie and Tyler Hollon, Collin and Jacob Frawley, Colton, Nathan, Daniel, and Ruger Palmer, and Molly and Katie Palmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Mike McKenzie; one sister, Virginia Wayman; and one brother, Ralph Williams.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 23, 2020