On October 22, 2020 Edna Deloris (Huffmaster) Mott, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Edna was born on December 12, 1930 in Stewardson, IL to Virgil and Minnie (Schultz) Huffmaster. She graduated Salutatorian from Stewardson High School in 1948, and moved to Mattoon, IL where she worked as an operator for Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company and then as a dental assistant for Dr. Thomas McMeekan. On January 20, 1954 she married Norman Mott, a barber in Charleston, IL.; there they raised two children, David and Rebecca.
Edna will be remembered for the many years she spent at the reception window for Dr. Adkins's office in Charleston, IL. Upon Norman's retirement in 1986, they moved to the country near Norman's childhood home of Marceline, Missouri. There Edna worked for many years at Herff Jones in the yearbook division. She loved to garden, growing vegetables and flowers. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed bird-watching and talking with friends. But most of all she loved her family.
In Missouri she was especially close to Norman's brother, Cecil Mott and sister-in-law, Joann Mott, who, along with cherished neighbors, helped her with so many things, especially living independently for as long as she did.
Surviving are her children, David of Charleston and Rebecca (husband, Dan Connolly) of Ludington, MI, and grandchildren, Gavin Mott, Rory Mott, Raven Mott and Fian Mott. Also dear to her were her many nieces and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Norman, her parents, her sisters Marjorie Reynolds and Viola Wetherell, as well her as brothers-in-law: Harold Reynolds, Delano "Bud" Wetherell, and Wayne Mott.
There will be no memorial service at this time. The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.