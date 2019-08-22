Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery
Jacksonville, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Shaw


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Shaw Obituary
Edward P. Shaw, age 63 of Sumner, died Sunday, September 10, 2017 in Laclede. Edward was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 29, 1954 to Raymond and Virginia (Panuska) Shaw. He married Carolyn Sue Stigall on July 7, 2007 at Sumner.

Edward was a Veteran of the United States Army and had worked as a tire servicer for Froesel Tire Company.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, of the home; three daughters, Diana Wheeler and Carrie Wheeler, both of Brookfield, Audrey Wright of Creston, IA; brother Michael Shaw of O'Fallon, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dee Webster, nephew Steven Shaw and grandson Harold R. Durham.

Graveside Military services will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville. Arrangements under the direction of Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now