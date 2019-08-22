|
Edward P. Shaw, age 63 of Sumner, died Sunday, September 10, 2017 in Laclede. Edward was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 29, 1954 to Raymond and Virginia (Panuska) Shaw. He married Carolyn Sue Stigall on July 7, 2007 at Sumner.
Edward was a Veteran of the United States Army and had worked as a tire servicer for Froesel Tire Company.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn, of the home; three daughters, Diana Wheeler and Carrie Wheeler, both of Brookfield, Audrey Wright of Creston, IA; brother Michael Shaw of O'Fallon, ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dee Webster, nephew Steven Shaw and grandson Harold R. Durham.
Graveside Military services will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville. Arrangements under the direction of Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline.
