Elizabeth J. Corbin
Elizabeth J. Corbin, age 79 of Marceline, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at her home. Elizabeth was born in Marceline, Missouri on August 22, 1939 to Oley and Lena (Dometrorch) Eads. She married Paul D. Corbin on April 14, 1956 and he preceded her in death in 1996.
Elizabeth had worked at the Fire Department in Rocheport where she fought fires and was President of the Ladies Auxiliary. She had also worked at Shelter Insurance in Columbia as an insurance adjuster, was the Marceline R-V Kitchen Supervisor, and had owned Brookfield Dry Cleaners. She attended Bethany Baptist Church, she was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting things for her family, and a gardener. Her focus was on her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Mike Corbin and Mary of Salisbury, Mark Corbin and Kim and Diane Sportsman and Mike all of Marceline, grandchildren, Mindy Henke and Terry, Abby Corbin, Michael T. Corbin and Kathleen, Megan Corbin and fiancé Charles Bania, Daniel Corbin, and Wesley Sportsman, great grandchildren Corbin Henke, Elizabeth "Elsie" Corbin, Everly Corbin, and Matthias Corbin, brother John Eads and Trudy of Marceline and Lawson, sisters Linda Pollard and Donald and Evelyn McCloud and Paul all of Lawson, and Loretta Maupin of Columbia. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Carolyn Pfleuger.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline with burial in the Purdin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Marceline Nutrition Center or Bethany Baptist Church and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Linn County Leader on May 23, 2019