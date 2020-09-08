1/
Ellen Jean Burk
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Jean Burk, 94, of New Cambria, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the University Medical Center in Columbia, MO. Ellen Jean is survived by one brother, R.J. Bevan and his wife Marilyn of Albuquerque, NM, and nieces, nephews, in-laws and other extended family. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the United Church of New Cambria with Bro. Jim Bolin officiating. Burial will be in the New Cambria Cemetery in New Cambria. Visitation will be Friday evening, from 5-7 pm, at the church in New Cambria. The family suggests memorials to the United Church of New Cambria. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Linn County Leader on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
United Church of New Cambria
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
United Church of New Cambria
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home - Macon
301 N. Rubey
Macon, MO 63552
(660) 385-5721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved