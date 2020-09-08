Ellen Jean Burk, 94, of New Cambria, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the University Medical Center in Columbia, MO. Ellen Jean is survived by one brother, R.J. Bevan and his wife Marilyn of Albuquerque, NM, and nieces, nephews, in-laws and other extended family. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the United Church of New Cambria with Bro. Jim Bolin officiating. Burial will be in the New Cambria Cemetery in New Cambria. Visitation will be Friday evening, from 5-7 pm, at the church in New Cambria. The family suggests memorials to the United Church of New Cambria. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, MO.



