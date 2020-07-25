Ellen P. Koch, age 82, of Lake Nehai, formerly of St. Joseph, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing in Marceline under the care of Compassus Hospice.



Ellen, daughter of Ralph and Kathryn (Davis) Peters, was born January 19, 1938, in Newton, New Jersey. On March 3, 1962, she married Paul B. Koch of Morrison, MO.



Ellen was a graduate of Smyrna High School in Smyrna, Delaware and attended Cazenovia College in Cazenovia, New York. Following college, Ellen served as Cherry Blossom Princess for the state of Delaware. She worked as the Secretary for the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee headed by Senator Barry Goldwater. Upon moving to St. Joseph, MO, Ellen proudly worked from the home raising her pride and joy, her three boys. She assisted with Mother's Day out programs at Ashland Methodist Church where she continued to care for other children and show them love and affection. Ellen had a true love for dogs and watching deer from her lake house window.



She was a member of the First Christian Church in Brookfield.



Survivors include her husband Paul of the home; three sons, Dr. Paul B. Koch, Jr. and wife, Marcia of Moberly, Vincent P. Koch and wife, Melissa of Kansas City, and John C. Koch and wife, Missy of Wildwood; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Joel and Grace Koch, Morgan Keating (Ben) and Molly Sten (Ryan) and Abigail and Brennan Koch; the newest family member, her first great-grand daughter Charlotte, and one brother, Rev. Ralph Peters, Jr. and wife Carol. Ellen had numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored and will miss her greatly.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 in the evening at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.



A celebration of Ellen's life will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church in Brookfield with Pastor Mandy Tarpening officiating.



Memorials to First Christian Church of Brookfield or Animal Shelter of Linn County will be handled by Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store