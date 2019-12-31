|
|
Emmett Kirtley, age 91, of Sumner, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Gail Brown officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5:00 until 7:00 in the evening at the funeral home with a Masonic service at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials to Swan Lake American Legion Post #586 or the Sumner United Methodist Church may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.
Emmett Kirtley, son of Ethard Kirtley and Lucy O'Dell, was born March 21, 1928, in Excelsior Springs. Following his father's death at the age of 3, Emmett was raised by his stepfather, Charlie Serfass. On January 29, 1955, he married Katherine Robinson who preceded him in death on March 21, 2011.
Emmett grew up in Rothville and was a Rothville High School graduate.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II and the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Swan Lake American Legion Post #586 in Sumner and Post #4557 in Brookfield.
Emmett was also a member of the Sumner United Methodist Church and 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge in Brookfield.
Emmett retired as an Engineer with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 41 years and spent many years farming. He enjoyed mowing his three acres of land and spending time with his grandchildren and great granddaughter.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce Kirtley and Lanny Kirtley and wife, Stephanie both of Sumner; four grandchildren, Kathryn Kirtley, Kevin Kirtley, Kyle Kirtley, and Emily Kirtley; and one great granddaughter, Mila Brewer.
His parents; stepfather, Charlie Serfass; brother, Lewis Kirtley; and sister, Virginia Kirk also preceded him in death.
Published in Linn County Leader on Dec. 31, 2019