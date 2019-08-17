Home

Rhodes Funeral Home
216 Linn St
Brookfield, MO 64628
(660) 258-7221
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Rhodes Funeral Home
216 Linn St
Brookfield, MO 64628

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhodes Funeral Home
216 Linn St
Brookfield, MO 64628

Ermil LaVern Bailey


1942 - 2019
Ermil LaVern Bailey Obituary
Ermil LaVern Bailey

Ermil LaVern Bailey, age 77, passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019, at his home in New Boston, Missouri.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Tuesday August 20, 2019 at the Rhodes Funeral Home, Brookfield, Missouri, followed by a Funeral Service that will begin at 11:00 am with Pastor Kelly Bodwell officiating. Burial will be in the Price Cemetery, Winigan, Missouri. Memorials have been suggested to the Family in care of Patsy Bailey to be donated to the , and may be left at or mailed to the Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, Missouri. On line registry at www.rhodesfh.com.

Ermil, son of Kenneth LaVern Bailey and Ruth Cleo (Helms) Bailey was born February 16, 1942 in New Boston, Missouri. On January 28, 1972 he married Patsy Ann Hall in Miami, Oklahoma. Ermil worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation in telecommunications. Ermil enjoyed Blue Grass festivals / Rhonda Vincent, farming, Angus cattle, and pheasant hunting in Kansas.

Ermil is survived by his wife Patsy of the home; one son, David S. Bailey and wife Kathleen, of Morrison, Colorado; one daughter, Julie A. Byers and husband David E. of New Boston, Missouri; one sister, Luella M. Blades and husband Sam of Tipton, Missouri; one brother Wayne E. Bailey and wife Mary of Alton, Iowa; four grandchildren, Alyssa M. Tyrl of Olathe, Kansas, Alex S. Bailey of Shawnee, Kansas, Jacob S. Byers, and Hannah G. Byers both of New Boston, Missouri: several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ruth (Helms) Bailey.
Published in Linn County Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
