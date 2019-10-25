Home

POWERED BY

Ervin Edmond "Pete" Garr

Ervin Edmond "Pete" Garr Obituary
Ervin "Pete" Edmond Garr

Ervin "Pete" Edmond Garr, age 97, of Brookfield, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Life Care Center Brookfield, Missouri

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Freedom Baptist Church, Brookfield, with Reverend Ron Adrian and Reverend Ed Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Park Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Brookfield, Missouri. A Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Freedom Baptist Church, Brookfield. Memorials in Ervin "Pete" Garr's name have been suggested to S.E.V. Saving Every Victim or Freedom Baptist Church, and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.

Ervin "Pete" Edmond Garr was born December 28, 1921 on the family farm in Livingston County, the son of Fredrick and Bertha (Livingston) Garr, on March 17, 1946 he was united in marriage to Hildred Ruth McCollum in Boonville, MO. She preceded him in death on January 1, 2013. He was a charter member of Freedom Baptist Church. He owned a bulldozing construction business, Garr Construction, for 50 years. He loved to mow during the summers to keep busy after retirement. You would often see him outside working on projects. He loved his family and loved being at family events. He was the last surviving child of the Fred and Bertha Garr family.

Pete is survived by one daughter, Sharon and husband Gary Howell, Brookfield; two granddaughters, Melissa and husband Shawn Kearns, Brookfield; and Ginger and husband Patrick Burks, Columbia. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren, Brittany and husband Scottie Bromwell, Ashley, Megan and Karissa Kearns, and Emily, Madeline and Mason Burks, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Hildred Garr, his parents, and twelve brothers and sisters: Alton Garr, Elson Garr, Weldon Garr, Stanton Garr, Claudia Moffitt, Gladys Mitchell, Lula Allen, Leota Strickland, Leona Otey and Dorothy Garr, an infant brother, Mervin, and one infant sister, Stella
Published in Linn County Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
