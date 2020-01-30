Home

Eva Jane Holt

Eva Jane Holt Obituary
Eva Jane Holt, age 80, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away December 23, 2019. She was born January 20, 1939 in Brookfield, Missouri, to Henry and Fern Stufflebean. Eva married Carl Holt of Brookfield, November 1958. She is survived by her husband Carl and son Kevin Holt of Omaha, brother Ray Stufflebean and wife Jacquelyn of St. Joseph, Missouri, sister-in-law Shirley Stufflebean and brother-in-law Howard Mc Gregor of Brookfield. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brothers, Junior, Robert, and Ronnie, two sisters, Shirley Harper and Donna McGregor of Brookfield, Missouri. Several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Holt wish was to have her remains donated to Science at the University of Nebraska. Condolences may be sent to Carl and Kevin Holt, at 7507 South 139th Ave., Omaha Nebraska 68138.
Published in Linn County Leader from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020
